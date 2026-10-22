Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka miss Delhi Police questioning
Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka, who lead Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), didn't show up for Delhi Police questioning on Thursday. They've asked for more time.
This comes just a day after they got out of judicial custody, where they promised to keep things peaceful.
CJP leaders released on ₹50,000 bonds
The two were held for joining a protest at Jantar Mantar on October 13, which wasn't an approved spot.
Police accused them of entering the area through private premises and violating conditions related to maintaining peace, but they were released after a Special Executive Magistrate (SEM) court accepted their personal and surety bonds and recorded their written undertakings with bonds of ₹50,000 each.
Their next court date is October 23, where they'll need to show up with their sureties.