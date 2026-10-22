Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka miss Delhi Police questioning

The two were held for joining a protest at Jantar Mantar on October 13, which wasn't an approved spot.

Police accused them of entering the area through private premises and violating conditions related to maintaining peace, but they were released after a Special Executive Magistrate (SEM) court accepted their personal and surety bonds and recorded their written undertakings with bonds of ₹50,000 each.

Their next court date is October 23, where they'll need to show up with their sureties.