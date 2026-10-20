Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka move Delhi HC against judicial custody
What's the story
Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka have moved the Delhi High Court challenging a special executive magistrate (SEM) court order sending them to judicial custody till October 21. They were detained by the Delhi Police on October 13 for allegedly trespassing into a barricaded area at Jantar Mantar to protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.
Custody extension
'No respect for law,' SEM court on CJP leaders
They were first remanded to five-day judicial custody on October 14, which was extended by two days on October 19.
In its October 19 order, the SEM court noted that Das and Ranka's behavior showed "no respect for the law" and that there were serious concerns about them breaching peace and tranquillity.
It also said that they showed "habitualness" by calling for protest in de-notified areas.
Sureties
Court also rejected sureties
The court also rejected sureties provided for their release, citing discrepancies in identification documents.
It observed that one surety had a mismatch between his bond photograph and Aadhaar card, while another failed to provide basic details.
"The inquiry conducted revealed that both....sureties have no control over the Respondents to produce them before the Court, which is primary essence of keeping Surety. No other Surety present at present. In such a situation, respondents are directed to furnish fresh sureties," it recorded.
Legal appeal
They should not spend a single minute behind bars: Lawyer
Das and Ranka have now approached the Delhi High Court against their extended custody.
Their lawyer, Ratna Singh, said they are seeking an urgent hearing on the matter.
"We have moved the Delhi High Court and requested an urgent night hearing," she wrote on X (formerly Twitter).
"Saurav and Ashutosh should not spend a single minute behind bars," she wrote.