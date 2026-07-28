Saurav Das criticizes Supreme Court direction no 4 on FIRs
India
Saurav Das from the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) is calling out the Supreme Court's latest order, saying Direction No. 4 lets police keep FIRs and investigations open against anti-paper-leak protesters.
He feels this breaks the government's promise to drop cases and stop punishing peaceful demonstrators, a promise that led CJP to pause its protests in the first place.
CJP demands FIR withdrawal July 28
Das wants the government to actually withdraw these FIRs and publicly confirm it will protect protesters, asking for a clear answer by July 28.
If not, he says CJP will have no choice but to bring back nationwide protests.