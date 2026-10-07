Saurav Das to submit protest intimation seeking Gyanesh Kumar resignation

Delhi Police have stepped up security outside Parliament Street police station, with CJP convenor Saurav Das set to submit an intimation letter about a protest planned for October 10 at Jantar Mantar.

The demonstration is calling for the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and an end to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Das is expected to officially inform the police at 10am Wednesday, October 7, 2026.