Saurav Das to submit protest intimation seeking Gyanesh Kumar resignation
Delhi Police have stepped up security outside Parliament Street police station, with CJP convenor Saurav Das set to submit an intimation letter about a protest planned for October 10 at Jantar Mantar.
The demonstration is calling for the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and an end to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.
Das is expected to officially inform the police at 10am Wednesday, October 7, 2026.
INDIA protest detentions, students back CJP
This comes right after Delhi Police detained about 260 people, including 10 MPs, during an INDIA bloc protest against the Election Commission, citing lack of official permission.
Student and youth groups, who have already faced hurdles getting protest approvals, are now rallying behind the upcoming CJP-led demonstration, making electoral issues a big talking point among young activists in the city.