Saurav Kumar dies after Delhi Police endurance test in Wazirabad
India
A 23-year-old Saurav Kumar collapsed and died after finishing three rounds of running during the Delhi Police Physical Endurance and Measurement Test on Monday at DPA Wazirabad.
Staff gave him immediate medical help and rushed him to the hospital, but he was declared dead on arrival.
Death raises recruitment exam safety concerns
Kumar was a resident of Neta Nagar village in Salamatpur, with his post office in Uttar Pradesh's Anoopshahar.
His sudden death follows a similar tragedy in Meerut, where another candidate died and several others fell ill during a recent Uttar Pradesh Home Guards recruitment test.
These incidents highlight just how physically demanding these exams can be, raising questions about safety measures for candidates.