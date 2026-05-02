'Save me': Delhi woman's last call before Jabalpur boat tragedy
What's the story
A family trip to attend a housewarming ceremony in Madhya Pradesh turned tragic for a Delhi family. The Massey family, who were visiting Jabalpur, lost three members when their cruise boat capsized at the Bargi Dam on the Narmada River. The deceased include Marina (39), her four-year-old son Trishan (also called Jahan), and her mother Madhur Massey (62). Marina was on a video call with her brother when the conditions worsened, and was reportedly pleading, "Save me."
Incident details
Family was on cruise organized by MP Tourism
The tragedy struck on Thursday evening when the family was on a cruise boat operated by the Madhya Pradesh Tourism Department. The boat had around 40 passengers onboard when it was hit by strong winds and waves, causing it to overturn. Marina's husband, Pradeep, their 14-year-old daughter, Siya (fondly called Pihu), and her father, Julius Massey (65) survived the incident.
Final communication
My sister was on video call with me, says brother
Marina's brother Kuldeep Mohan recalled the incident, saying his sister was on a video call with them when conditions worsened. "She kept crying, 'Save me... save me...' and after that the phone disconnected," he said, according to PTI. The family was on the upper deck when weather conditions suddenly deteriorated, causing panic among passengers.
Rescue operation
Pradeep, daughter Siya managed to escape
Kuldeep said Pradeep started looking for life jackets as water started entering the boat. "Some wore the jackets, while some jumped into the water in fear," Kuldeep said. Local villagers used ropes and rescue equipment to save those who jumped into the water. Pradeep managed to save himself and his teenage daughter but couldn't find other family members trapped under the overturned vessel.
Safety concerns
Relatives allege negligence, demand justice
Relatives have alleged negligence on the part of operators and authorities. "A yellow alert had already been issued, but no one informed them," Kuldeep said. He also questioned the lack of a permanent emergency rescue setup at the tourist spot. Another relative, Sangeeta Kori, alleged that villagers tried to guide the operator toward safety but were ignored.
Investigation underway
Probe ordered; search operations still on for missing tourists
The state government has ordered a probe into the incident and dismissed three crew members of the boat. Five more bodies were recovered from Bargi Dam on Friday, taking the death toll to nine. Search operations are still on for six missing tourists. So far, 28 people have been rescued safely.