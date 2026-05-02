'Save me': Delhi woman's last call before Jabalpur boat tragedy

A family trip to attend a housewarming ceremony in Madhya Pradesh turned tragic for a Delhi family. The Massey family, who were visiting Jabalpur, lost three members when their cruise boat capsized at the Bargi Dam on the Narmada River. The deceased include Marina (39), her four-year-old son Trishan (also called Jahan), and her mother Madhur Massey (62). Marina was on a video call with her brother when the conditions worsened, and was reportedly pleading, "Save me."

Incident details Family was on cruise organized by MP Tourism The tragedy struck on Thursday evening when the family was on a cruise boat operated by the Madhya Pradesh Tourism Department. The boat had around 40 passengers onboard when it was hit by strong winds and waves, causing it to overturn. Marina's husband, Pradeep, their 14-year-old daughter, Siya (fondly called Pihu), and her father, Julius Massey (65) survived the incident.

Final communication My sister was on video call with me, says brother Marina's brother Kuldeep Mohan recalled the incident, saying his sister was on a video call with them when conditions worsened. "She kept crying, 'Save me... save me...' and after that the phone disconnected," he said, according to PTI. The family was on the upper deck when weather conditions suddenly deteriorated, causing panic among passengers.

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Rescue operation Pradeep, daughter Siya managed to escape Kuldeep said Pradeep started looking for life jackets as water started entering the boat. "Some wore the jackets, while some jumped into the water in fear," Kuldeep said. Local villagers used ropes and rescue equipment to save those who jumped into the water. Pradeep managed to save himself and his teenage daughter but couldn't find other family members trapped under the overturned vessel.

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Safety concerns Relatives allege negligence, demand justice Relatives have alleged negligence on the part of operators and authorities. "A yellow alert had already been issued, but no one informed them," Kuldeep said. He also questioned the lack of a permanent emergency rescue setup at the tourist spot. Another relative, Sangeeta Kori, alleged that villagers tried to guide the operator toward safety but were ignored.