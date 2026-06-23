Sawan for Lord Shiva starts July 30 ends August 28

Sawan Monday fasts, Tuesday Mangala Gauri

Mondays in Sawan (August 3, 10, 17, and 24) are big for Shiva devotees who fast and pray.

Tuesdays bring Mangala Gauri Vrats for married women wishing their families well (August 4, 11, 18, and 25).

The Kanwar Yatra starts too (devotees carry Ganga water to Shiva temples) and classic rituals like Rudrabhishek or chanting the Mahamrityunjaya Mantra keep things spiritually vibrant all month.