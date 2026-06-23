Sawan for Lord Shiva starts July 30 ends August 28
India
<Sawan, the month devoted to Lord Shiva, kicks off on July 30 and wraps up August 28 with Shravan Purnima.
While the Pratipada Tithi technically starts late on July 29, most people count Sawan from sunrise.
The final day also lines up with Raksha Bandhan, so it's a pretty festive wrap!
Sawan Monday fasts, Tuesday Mangala Gauri
Mondays in Sawan (August 3, 10, 17, and 24) are big for Shiva devotees who fast and pray.
Tuesdays bring Mangala Gauri Vrats for married women wishing their families well (August 4, 11, 18, and 25).
The Kanwar Yatra starts too (devotees carry Ganga water to Shiva temples) and classic rituals like Rudrabhishek or chanting the Mahamrityunjaya Mantra keep things spiritually vibrant all month.