Sayli Surve missing from Pune after 'ghar wapsi,' parents allege
Sayli Surve, who won Miss India Earth 2019, has gone missing from Pune just days after a public ghar wapsi ceremony where she returned to Hinduism.
At the event, she spoke out about facing abuse in her marriage and described her experience as love jihad.
Her parents say her in-laws have taken her and her four children, and they are worried for their safety.
Surve converted to Islam, alleges abuse
Surve converted to Islam for her marriage to Atif Tase and changed her name to Ateza Tase. She later shared that she faced pressure to convert and verbal abuse in the marriage.
Despite reaching out for police help, she felt unsupported. Looking back, she called marrying Tase a biggest mistake of my life and said she was pressured regarding religious conversion.
Police are now investigating both her disappearance and the family's kidnapping claims.