Sayli Surve missing from Pune after 'ghar wapsi,' parents allege

Surve converted to Islam, alleges abuse

Surve converted to Islam for her marriage to Atif Tase and changed her name to Ateza Tase. She later shared that she faced pressure to convert and verbal abuse in the marriage.

Despite reaching out for police help, she felt unsupported. Looking back, she called marrying Tase a biggest mistake of my life and said she was pressured regarding religious conversion.

Police are now investigating both her disappearance and the family's kidnapping claims.