SBI ranks NEET UG 5th largest exam with 25L candidates

NEET UG just got ranked as the fifth largest exam on the planet, according to a new State Bank of India report.

With about 2.5 million candidates, NEET UG sits fifth among the listed exams, behind China's massive Gaokao, Brazil's ENEM, China's Guokao civil services exam, and China's national master's entrance exam.

It's a pretty big deal for students aiming for medical seats across India.