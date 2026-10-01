SBI ranks NEET UG 5th largest exam with 25L candidates
India
NEET UG just got ranked as the fifth largest exam on the planet, according to a new State Bank of India report.
With about 2.5 million candidates, NEET UG sits fifth among the listed exams, behind China's massive Gaokao, Brazil's ENEM, China's Guokao civil services exam, and China's national master's entrance exam.
It's a pretty big deal for students aiming for medical seats across India.
SBI suggests legal powers for NTA
The SBI report highlights just how huge these exams have become globally, with China's Gaokao leading at around 1.29 crore candidates.
To make things smoother and fairer at home, SBI suggests giving the National Testing Agency (NTA) more power through an official law, hiring a permanent team, and making exam processes more transparent.