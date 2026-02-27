SC adjourns hearing on challenge to new nuclear power law

Highlights of the SHANTI Act

The SHANTI Act lets private companies run nuclear plants and limits their accident payouts to ₹100-3,000 crore—tiny compared to disasters like Fukushima.

Critics also point out that the law removes supplier accountability and exempts some info from RTI, raising transparency concerns.

The government says these changes are needed for energy security and investment, but many fear it could put people at risk if something goes wrong.