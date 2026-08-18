SC affidavit: 46% Lok Sabha, 33% Rajya Sabha MPs accused
Almost half of Lok Sabha MPs (46%) and a third of Rajya Sabha MPs (33%) are currently facing criminal cases, according to an affidavit filed in the Supreme Court.
The document points out over 4,000 pending cases against sitting and former lawmakers, a reminder that political criminalization is still a big issue in India.
Affidavit urges special courts for lawmakers
Out of those accused, 170 Lok Sabha MPs and 40 Rajya Sabha MPs are linked to serious crimes that could mean at least five years in jail.
Chief ministers in 14 of 28 states have declared criminal cases against themselves: Telangana's chief minister Anumula Revanth Reddy tops the list with 89 cases.
To speed things up, the affidavit suggests setting up special courts just for lawmakers' cases and having high courts check progress every month.