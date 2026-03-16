SC allows 1st-ever court-approved euthanasia in landmark right-to-die case
India's Supreme Court has allowed passive euthanasia for Harish Rana, marking the first court-approved implementation of the Common Cause framework, a 32-year-old who has been in a vegetative state since 2013 after a tragic fall at university.
The decision, made on March 11, 2026, lets his family withdraw life support after years of emotional and financial struggle.
Family sold house to continue treatment
Harish's family spent years caring for him, paying up to ₹30,000 every month and even selling their house to continue his treatment.
Now, the court has ordered that he be moved to AIIMS for a dignified withdrawal of life support, with pain relief, skipping the usual waiting period.
Landmark ruling, legal precedent
The court clarified that clinically assisted nutrition and hydration (CANH) counts as medical treatment, not just basic care, setting an important legal precedent.
This landmark ruling not only recognizes the right to die with dignity but also calls on lawmakers to create clear rules around end-of-life care in India.