SC allows 1st-ever court-approved euthanasia in landmark right-to-die case India Mar 16, 2026

India's Supreme Court has allowed passive euthanasia for Harish Rana, marking the first court-approved implementation of the Common Cause framework, a 32-year-old who has been in a vegetative state since 2013 after a tragic fall at university.

The decision, made on March 11, 2026, lets his family withdraw life support after years of emotional and financial struggle.