SC allows 30-week abortion, says no 1 can force parenthood
India
The Supreme Court has allowed an 18-year-old, who got pregnant at 17, to have an abortion at 30 weeks—overruling a previous court order that wanted her to give birth and put the baby up for adoption.
The girl had been struggling with mental trauma and social stigma from the unwanted pregnancy.
Judges on why reproductive autonomy is important
This decision puts the focus on reproductive autonomy—basically, the right to make choices about your own body.
The judges said no one should be forced into parenthood and stressed that a woman's health and consent come first.
They also pointed out that safe access to abortion is crucial, especially for minors, so young women aren't pushed toward unsafe options.