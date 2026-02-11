SC allows eviction of illegal encroachers from Assam forests
India
The Supreme Court has okayed Assam's move to clear encroachments from over 3.6 lakh hectares of forest land, after hearing concerns from villagers who might lose their homes.
The judges made it clear that the process must be fair, with "sufficient procedural safeguards" to protect people's rights.
Court's observation
Before anyone is asked to leave, a committee of forest and revenue officials will review each case.
People living there can show documents or proof that they belong on the land.
Only if someone is found to be illegally occupying forest land will eviction actually go ahead.
The court also pointed out that protecting forests matters, but it shouldn't come at the cost of fairness or legal rights—both have to be balanced.