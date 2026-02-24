SC allows voter list updates during poll code freeze

Judges emphasize this is a temporary solution

This decision comes after the Calcutta High Court flagged a huge number of pending voter claims—think 80 lakh cases.

To speed things up, extra judges from other states will help verify voters, with costs covered by the Election Commission.

The court wants to prevent anyone from losing their vote right before nominations and hopes this helps rebuild trust between state officials and election authorities.

The justices made it clear: this fix is just for now, not a new rule for future elections.