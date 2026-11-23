SC asks registry to place politicians' remarks petition before CJI
The Supreme Court is looking into a petition about politicians making harsh remarks against the judiciary.
Two advocates say these statements actually get in the way of justice, so the bench asked the registry to place the matter before the chief justice of India for passing appropriate directions.
Petition names Rahul Gandhi, central government
Heard by Justices Vikram Nath and Aparesh Kumar Singh, the petition wants limits on political attacks, especially after a recent incident in which a lawyer made remarks against Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant in the courtroom, with a contempt case over those remarks pending before another bench.
It specifically names leaders like Rahul Gandhi and even calls out the central government, arguing that such remarks can seriously impact how well the courts work.