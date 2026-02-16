SC asks to find pen drive with Wangchuk's speech
The Supreme Court has told Jodhpur Jail officials to find and seal the original pen drive given to Ladakh activist Sonam Wangchuk.
This comes after his wife challenged his detention under the National Security Act, saying important video evidence—where Wangchuk actually condemns violence—was left out of the case files.
The court also questioned why government translations of his speeches were much longer than what he really said.
Court wants to see what's on the pen drive
This case is a big deal because it's about fair legal process and protest rights.
Missing or misrepresented evidence could mean someone is detained without proper cause, which worries anyone who values free speech and peaceful activism.
The Centre says Wangchuk was healthy and that NSA rules were followed, but the court wants to make sure all facts—including what's on that pen drive—are reviewed fairly.