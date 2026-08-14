SC clears jobs for Karur stampede victims by Vijay government 

Senior Advocate Dr. Abhishek Manu Singhvi represented the state, questioning why employment should be denied to these families after such a tragic incident.

The Madras High Court had earlier struck down the government's decision, citing violations of Articles 14 and 16 of the Constitution.

The court observed that many other persons, whose family members had died while in government service, were awaiting such appointments, and granting jobs to Karur victims' families would be unfair.