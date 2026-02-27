SC clears way for voter list prep in West Bengal

Significance of the ruling

This decision allows over 250 judges in West Bengal (plus some from Jharkhand and Odisha) to begin working through nearly 5 million pending voter claims, while recognizing the court said adjudication may continue and recording Supreme Court orders dated February 20 and February 24, 2026;

the source does not specify a publication date for the final roll or the supplementary lists.

It means more people get their say in upcoming elections, instead of getting left out.

The ruling also tries to build trust between state officials and the Election Commission—helping keep election processes transparent and fair, especially when politics heat up.