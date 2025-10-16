SC collegium admits it changed judge transfer after Centre requested
What's the story
The Supreme Court Collegium has recommended the transfer of Madhya Pradesh High Court Justice Atul Sreedharan to the Allahabad High Court. The decision was taken on October 14 after the government requested a reconsideration of an earlier proposal that had suggested transferring him to Chhattisgarh. "The Supreme Court Collegium, in its meeting held on 14th October...resolved to recommend that Mr. Justice Atul Sreedharan be transferred to the High Court of Judicature at Allahabad instead of Chhattisgarh," a collegium statement said.
Career trajectory
Transfer to Chhattisgarh HC was earlier Collegium decision
Earlier in August, the collegium had recommended his transfer to Chhattisgarh. This was after he was transferred back to Madhya Pradesh from Jammu and Kashmir earlier this year. The judge had sought the transfer as his daughter started practicing law in Madhya Pradesh. He was sent back to Madhya Pradesh in March of this year, after which he was recommended for a transfer to Chhattisgarh.
Legal journey
Justice Sreedharan's career as lawyer, judge
Justice Sreedharan started his legal career in 1992 under Senior Advocate Gopal Subramanium in Delhi. He practiced independently in Delhi from 1997 to 2000, before moving to Indore, where he continued independent practice and worked with Senior Advocate Satyendra Kumar Vyas. He was appointed as an additional judge of the Madhya Pradesh High Court on April 7, 2016, and became a permanent judge on March 17, 2018.