SC dismisses petition against 'Vande Mataram' advisory
The Supreme Court has dismissed a petition against the government's recent Vande Mataram advisory, which came out on the song's 150th anniversary.
The court made it clear there is no rule forcing anyone to sing it, and no penalty if you choose not to.
A bench led by Chief Justice Surya Kant termed the petition 'premature,' because the court said there was no material showing coercive action, discrimination, or penalties arising from the advisory.
Advisory doesn't make singing or participating mandatory
The government's note simply suggests how Vande Mataram should be presented at official events: it does not make singing or participating mandatory.
The court reminded everyone that choosing not to sing is protected under freedom of expression.
They also pointed out this is not like the 1986 Bijoe Emmanuel case, where students were actually punished for not singing; here, there are no such consequences.
If things change and people start facing penalties, the court said they can always come back with their concerns.