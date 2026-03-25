SC dismisses petition against 'Vande Mataram' advisory

Advisory doesn't make singing or participating mandatory

The government's note simply suggests how Vande Mataram should be presented at official events: it does not make singing or participating mandatory.

The court reminded everyone that choosing not to sing is protected under freedom of expression.

They also pointed out this is not like the 1986 Bijoe Emmanuel case, where students were actually punished for not singing; here, there are no such consequences.

If things change and people start facing penalties, the court said they can always come back with their concerns.