SC rejects plea to ban mosques named after Babar

The Supreme Court has dismissed a petition seeking a nationwide ban on the construction of mosques named after the Mughal emperor Babar. The petition claimed that Babar was an "anti-Hindu invader" responsible for killing many Hindus. Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta heard the case and dismissed it after brief arguments from the petitioner.

Project details Petition filed amid Babri Masjid revival in Murshidabad The petition was filed amid the construction of a mosque named after Babri Masjid in Murshidabad, West Bengal. The project was initiated by Jan Unnayan Party chief and former Trinamool Congress MLA Humayun Kabir, who laid the foundation stone for the mosque, asserting that it would be built by Bengal's Muslim population.

Legal stance Legal challenges won't stop Kabir's project Kabir has defended the construction of the mosque, saying it is his constitutional right to build a place of worship. He argued that if temples and churches can be built, so can mosques. "As anyone can make a temple or church, so can I," Kabir said, adding that legal challenges would not stop the project.

