SC ends 41-year-old pollution case, starts new 1
India
After nearly 40 years, the Supreme Court has finally closed the landmark pollution case started by environmentalist MC Mehta back in 1985.
The judges decided it is time to move forward and have now set up a fresh case focused on air pollution issues in Delhi and the surrounding NCR.
Court wants to speed up action on air quality issues
This PIL actually shaped how Delhi fights air pollution: think CNG busses, banning leaded gasoline, and moving out polluting factories.
With the old case closed, all pending issues like vehicle emissions and waste management will get their own cases for faster action.
The court also wants state governments to follow air quality rules more strictly, aiming to cut down on endless legal delays so real change can happen sooner.