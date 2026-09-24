SC hears Cauvery dispute as Tamil Nadu claims 20 TMC
India
The Supreme Court just heard a heated dispute between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka about sharing water from the Cauvery River.
Tamil Nadu says Karnataka is holding back crucial water needed for its Purvai crop, a late Kharif crop, claiming a shortfall of 20 TMC.
Karnataka disagrees, saying the gap is only 16 TMC and blames drought for the reduced supply.
Tamil Nadu seeks CWMA enforcement
Karnataka argues it's still releasing water despite tough conditions, while Tamil Nadu isn't happy with how the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) is handling things.
The southwest monsoon had already receded, and Tamil Nadu is pushing for enforcement so farmers don't lose out.
The court has taken note but hasn't made a final call yet.