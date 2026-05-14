SC mandates GPS, panic buttons for all public vehicles

In a landmark decision aimed at enhancing passenger safety and road safety enforcement, the Supreme Court of India has directed all states and Union Territories to enforce rules mandating GPS tracking systems and panic buttons in public service vehicles. The order will affect taxis, app-based cabs, busses, auto-rickshaws, and other commercial passenger vehicles across the country.

Alarming situation Less than 1% of transport vehicles have tracking systems The Supreme Court, led by Justices JB Pardiwala and KV Viswanathan, expressed concern over the fact that less than 1% of transport vehicles have vehicle location-tracking systems. The court said this was an alarming situation and stressed the need for these safety measures to protect passengers and ensure emergency response.

Compliance implications Fitness certificates, permits to be affected Public service vehicles without the mandated Vehicle Location Tracking Devices (VLTDs) and emergency panic buttons may not be issued fitness certificates or transport permits. The installation details of these devices must also be updated on the government's Vahan portal. The order directly impacts operators of taxis, app-based cabs, busses, commercial passenger vans, auto-rickshaws and school transport vehicles.

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Manufacturer responsibility Vehicle manufacturers to install safety features The Supreme Court has also supported the suggestion that vehicle manufacturers should install GPS tracking systems and panic buttons during the manufacturing stage. The Centre has been directed to consult with manufacturers and report on the feasibility of this proposal. If implemented, it could transfer some responsibility from transport operators to manufacturers at the production stage itself.

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