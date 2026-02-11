SC: Menstrual hygiene part of constitutional right to life
India
Big news: The Supreme Court has ruled that menstrual hygiene is officially part of the constitutional right to life in India.
This move is meant to boost dignity and privacy for girls, and recognizes how lack of access can keep them out of school or even make them drop out.
What the court said
The court made it clear that the government must step up—schools need better facilities, updated lessons, and teachers trained on menstrual health.
The judgment says ignoring menstrual hygiene isn't just unfair—it's actually unconstitutional.
This is a big push for equal education and real support for girls across the country.