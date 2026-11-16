SC proposes compensation for murder victims' families although accused acquitted 

The 2011 double-murder case involved the brutal killing of the widowed women Shakuntala and Suman in Ranila village, Bhiwani district.

The women were allegedly beaten to death by their nephew Naresh and another man Subhash over suspicions about their personal relationships.

The prosecution claimed Naresh killed Suman after confronting her about an alleged affair with his aunt, Shakuntala, dragging her out of her house before beating her to death.

He then went to Shakuntala's house and beat her to death.