SC proposes compensation for murder victims' families although accused acquitted
What's the story
The Supreme Court has proposed financial compensation for the families of murder victims, even if the accused are acquitted due to lack of evidence. The proposal was made by a bench comprising Justices Satish Chandra Sharma and N Kotiswar Singh while acquitting a man in a 2011 double-murder case in Haryana. They stated that the families should be considered for compensation under victim protection schemes, particularly in circumstances where the accused escapes conviction due to a lack of adequate evidence.
Case details
Details of the 2011 double-murder case
The 2011 double-murder case involved the brutal killing of the widowed women Shakuntala and Suman in Ranila village, Bhiwani district.
The women were allegedly beaten to death by their nephew Naresh and another man Subhash over suspicions about their personal relationships.
The prosecution claimed Naresh killed Suman after confronting her about an alleged affair with his aunt, Shakuntala, dragging her out of her house before beating her to death.
He then went to Shakuntala's house and beat her to death.
Village
Two bled to death as villagers watched
"We have killed them as they were spoiling the image of our family and bringing a bad name to our community. It was necessary to save the honor of our family," Naresh had told police.
The two bled to death as villagers watched.
"[He] threatened other villagers not to help the widows or call for medical help," a police official said at the time.
Per IANS, the accused himself is a convicted rapist, who was out on bail.
Acquittal verdict
Supreme Court's ruling on prosecution failure to prove guilt
The Supreme Court later acquitted Naresh, ruling that the prosecution failed to prove his guilt beyond reasonable doubt.
However, on Monday, the court directed the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) in Bhiwani to explore if financial assistance could be provided under victim compensation schemes.
This direction is based on Section 357A of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), which mandates state governments and the Centre to create compensation schemes for crime victims or their dependants requiring rehabilitation.
Compensation schemes
Proposal for victim family compensation
The court emphasized that families of crime victims should be considered for compensation under such schemes, especially when accused persons are acquitted due to insufficient evidence.
The DLSA is responsible for examining claims and facilitating compensation under applicable state schemes.
The bench has asked the authority to examine whether the families of the victims could be extended such assistance.