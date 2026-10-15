SC notices Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav over sir protest

The Supreme Court has sent notices to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav after their protest over alleged errors in the voter list (SIR) led to a packed crowd inside the court on October 12.

The two leaders marched to the court, stopped by police barricades before they reached the court, aiming to spotlight concerns about fair elections, but their actions ended up causing major disruptions at the country's top court.