SC notices Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav over sir protest
The Supreme Court has sent notices to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav after their protest over alleged errors in the voter list (SIR) led to a packed crowd inside the court on October 12.
The two leaders marched to the court, stopped by police barricades before they reached the court, aiming to spotlight concerns about fair elections, but their actions ended up causing major disruptions at the country's top court.
CJI says nobody can browbeat judiciary
A plea now questions whether political protests belong inside Supreme Court grounds, raising worries about keeping the judiciary independent.
The CJI addressed these concerns directly, saying "nobody can browbeat the judiciary," and reminded everyone that the court isn't cut off from what's happening outside.