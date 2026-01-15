SC puts West Bengal's FIRs against ED on hold after I-PAC raid clash
The Supreme Court has paused police cases filed by West Bengal against Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials, who raided the I-PAC office and its director's home as part of a coal scam probe.
Notices have also gone out to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her government, putting the spotlight on tensions between state and central agencies.
Why does it matter?
The court flagged "serious" concerns about state interference in central investigations, warning this could lead to chaos if left unchecked.
The ED claims Banerjee's team tried to block their raids by seizing evidence, while her side denies it and questions the timing.
With CCTV footage ordered preserved and another hearing deferred to January 14, 2026, this case highlights ongoing power struggles between states and the Centre—something that shapes how big investigations play out in India.