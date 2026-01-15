Top EU leaders coming to India for Republic Day

Why it matters: Big moves for India-EU ties

Their visit isn't just about the parade—Costa and von der Leyen will also co-chair the 16th India-EU Summit on January 27.

This is a key moment as both sides work to lock down a Free Trade Agreement (20 out of 24 chapters are already done!).

The FTA could mean easier trade for everything from cars to electronics, while protecting important sectors like dairy.

With the EU now India's top trading partner, these talks could shape how young people in both regions work, travel, and do business together going forward.