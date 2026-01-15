Top EU leaders coming to India for Republic Day
India's 77th Republic Day parade is getting some big international guests this year—European Council President Antonio Costa and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.
They'll be in Delhi from January 25-27, meeting with Prime Minister Modi, with lots of talk expected around India-EU trade and partnerships.
Why it matters: Big moves for India-EU ties
Their visit isn't just about the parade—Costa and von der Leyen will also co-chair the 16th India-EU Summit on January 27.
This is a key moment as both sides work to lock down a Free Trade Agreement (20 out of 24 chapters are already done!).
The FTA could mean easier trade for everything from cars to electronics, while protecting important sectors like dairy.
With the EU now India's top trading partner, these talks could shape how young people in both regions work, travel, and do business together going forward.