Delhi airspace closure from January 21 may disrupt flights
What's the story
The airspace over Delhi will be shut from January 21 till January 26 for Republic Day rehearsals. The closure will take place between 10:20am and 12:45pm every day. This is likely to delay or reschedule over 600 flights during the six-day period, according to aviation analytics firm Cirium. Passengers are advised to keep track of their flight status and allow extra time for connections during this time.
Purpose explained
Airspace closure to facilitate Republic Day rehearsals
The temporary closure of Delhi's airspace is aimed at facilitating Republic Day parade rehearsals. These include aerial flypast exercises, defense aircraft displays, and cultural processions along Kartavya Path. The move is a standard annual practice ahead of the national celebration on January 26.
Timing impact
Airspace closure coincides with peak travel hours
The airspace closure will coincide with one of the busiest operational windows at Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA). This is when inbound domestic flights connect to afternoon departures for Europe and other international destinations. The timing of the closure could lead to widespread ripple effects across airline networks, resulting in delayed departures and arrivals, revised flight schedules, and rebookings on alternate services.
Weather impact
Dense winter fog could worsen travel disruptions
The situation could be aggravated by Delhi's peak fog season, which has already caused weeks of operational challenges. On days with dense fog, usable airspace may shrink further, putting additional strain on airlines and passengers alike. Despite these challenges, airlines are expected to adjust operations to minimize disruption during this busy travel period.
Travel tips
Passengers advised to stay updated on flight schedules
Passengers flying via Delhi between January 21 and January 26 are advised to monitor flight status regularly through airline apps and airport websites. They should also allow extra buffer time for connections, stay alert for airline communications regarding schedule changes, and consider flexible travel plans where possible. Airlines will proactively contact affected passengers, but keeping a close watch on updates remains crucial during this busy travel period.