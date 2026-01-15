Delhi airspace closure from January 21 may disrupt flights

The airspace over Delhi will be shut from January 21 till January 26 for Republic Day rehearsals. The closure will take place between 10:20am and 12:45pm every day. This is likely to delay or reschedule over 600 flights during the six-day period, according to aviation analytics firm Cirium. Passengers are advised to keep track of their flight status and allow extra time for connections during this time.

Purpose explained Airspace closure to facilitate Republic Day rehearsals The temporary closure of Delhi's airspace is aimed at facilitating Republic Day parade rehearsals. These include aerial flypast exercises, defense aircraft displays, and cultural processions along Kartavya Path. The move is a standard annual practice ahead of the national celebration on January 26.

Timing impact Airspace closure coincides with peak travel hours The airspace closure will coincide with one of the busiest operational windows at Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA). This is when inbound domestic flights connect to afternoon departures for Europe and other international destinations. The timing of the closure could lead to widespread ripple effects across airline networks, resulting in delayed departures and arrivals, revised flight schedules, and rebookings on alternate services.

Weather impact Dense winter fog could worsen travel disruptions The situation could be aggravated by Delhi's peak fog season, which has already caused weeks of operational challenges. On days with dense fog, usable airspace may shrink further, putting additional strain on airlines and passengers alike. Despite these challenges, airlines are expected to adjust operations to minimize disruption during this busy travel period.

