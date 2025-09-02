SC questions 3-month deadline for governors to clear state bills

Court's stance on bill approval delays

Instead of blanket deadlines, the Court said delays should be handled case by case through judicial review.

This matters because it protects the balance of power and avoids one-size-fits-all solutions.

The decision sets a clear boundary: courts can step in if there's an unreasonable delay, but they won't rewrite the Constitution to add new timelines.

This shapes how future disputes over bill approvals will be handled across India.