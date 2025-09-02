Next Article
SC questions 3-month deadline for governors to clear state bills
The Supreme Court just questioned a past ruling that set a three-month deadline for governors to approve state bills.
The judges pointed out that the Constitution doesn't actually mention these deadlines, so enforcing them could mean changing the rules without proper process.
Court's stance on bill approval delays
Instead of blanket deadlines, the Court said delays should be handled case by case through judicial review.
This matters because it protects the balance of power and avoids one-size-fits-all solutions.
The decision sets a clear boundary: courts can step in if there's an unreasonable delay, but they won't rewrite the Constitution to add new timelines.
This shapes how future disputes over bill approvals will be handled across India.