Uttarakhand: Char Dham Yatra halted as extreme rainfall blocks roads
Uttarakhand has been hit by extreme rainfall—273% above normal in just 24 hours—which has blocked over 300 roads and put the Char Dham Yatra on hold for now.
The weather department's orange alert means more heavy rain is likely in places like Dehradun and Nainital, so things could stay rough for a bit.
Almora saw an unbelievable 813% jump in rainfall, with Nainital also experiencing 396% above normal.
Landslides have cut off key highways, rivers are overflowing, and traffic is disrupted.
Rescue teams are evacuating people from hard-hit areas while relief camps are being set up.
The Chief Minister visited flood zones and promised quick help, urging everyone to avoid unnecessary travel until things calm down.