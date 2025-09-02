Uttarakhand: Char Dham Yatra halted as extreme rainfall blocks roads

Rescue teams are evacuating people from hard-hit areas

Almora saw an unbelievable 813% jump in rainfall, with Nainital also experiencing 396% above normal.

Landslides have cut off key highways, rivers are overflowing, and traffic is disrupted.

The Chief Minister visited flood zones and promised quick help, urging everyone to avoid unnecessary travel until things calm down.