SC questions NOTA's impact on elections, asks if it's useful India Feb 25, 2026

The Supreme Court just called out the None Of The Above (NOTA) option, wondering if it's actually helping voters get better candidates.

Chief Justice Surya Kant pointed out that even after a decade, NOTA hasn't made much difference—people still tend to pick candidates based on who can win, not who's most ethical.

This all came up during a case brought by the Vidhi Centre for Legal Policy.