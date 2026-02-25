SC questions NOTA's impact on elections, asks if it's useful
The Supreme Court just called out the None Of The Above (NOTA) option, wondering if it's actually helping voters get better candidates.
Chief Justice Surya Kant pointed out that even after a decade, NOTA hasn't made much difference—people still tend to pick candidates based on who can win, not who's most ethical.
This all came up during a case brought by the Vidhi Centre for Legal Policy.
Petition focuses on unopposed candidates
The big issue? Some candidates get elected without anyone running against them. The petition argues this takes away people's right to choose, which isn't great for democracy.
While government officials say unopposed wins are rare now, the petition highlighted 26 such cases since 1952.
The court is now looking at whether India's voting system needs an update to protect real voter choice.