SC questions reliability of transcripts in Ladakh activist's detention
The Supreme Court is questioning the reliability of video transcripts used to detain Ladakh activist Sonam Wangchuk under the National Security Act.
The source article focuses on court proceedings and does not report protests or deaths.
The court noticed that some key videos weren't properly shared and even pointed out that the transcripts prepared by officials were stretched and possibly inaccurate.
Court sets new hearing date for February 19
If the government can't show clear, accurate reasons for detaining someone—especially when transcripts are relied upon—people's rights could be at risk.
The court has asked for all transcripts to be submitted securely and set a new hearing for February 19.
How this case is handled could shape how authorities use digital evidence and protect citizens' rights in future protests.