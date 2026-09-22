SC rebukes Delhi, Gurugram police for cremating Yuvraj Singh Manchanda
The Supreme Court has called out Delhi and Gurugram police for cremating an unidentified body, later confirmed as missing realtor Yuvraj Singh Manchanda, without proper identification or informing his family.
Manchanda went missing; his body was found in a Gurugram drain on September 10, but it was cremated four days later before his family knew.
The court now wants both police forces to explain how this happened and what went wrong in handling the case.
SC orders affidavits, CCTNS updates missing
The court also flagged that key updates were not posted on the national crime tracking portal, hinting at bigger gaps in police procedures for missing-person cases.
Two suspects have been arrested as accused in the case, and the next hearing is set for October 5, with the Delhi Police commissioner and Gurugram police ordered to file affidavits explaining why the body was cremated and why recovery details were not uploaded on the CCTNS portal.
The focus now is on making sure these mistakes do not happen again, and that families get answers when loved ones go missing.