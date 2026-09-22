SC rebukes Delhi, Gurugram police for cremating Yuvraj Singh Manchanda

The Supreme Court has called out Delhi and Gurugram police for cremating an unidentified body, later confirmed as missing realtor Yuvraj Singh Manchanda, without proper identification or informing his family.

Manchanda went missing; his body was found in a Gurugram drain on September 10, but it was cremated four days later before his family knew.

The court now wants both police forces to explain how this happened and what went wrong in handling the case.