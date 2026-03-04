SC reconsiders rule that requires 3 years of legal practice India Mar 04, 2026

The Supreme Court is reconsidering its 2025 rule that says you need three years of legal practice to become a civil judge (junior division).

Chief Justice Surya Kant pointed out this rule might unfairly affect women, especially those balancing family and career, and could make talented young lawyers wait longer to join the judiciary.

The court heard the review petitions on February 26, 2026, and could end up scrapping the rule or making exceptions for fresh grads and people with disabilities.