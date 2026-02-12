SC refuses to intervene in Bengal's Beldanga violence probe
India
The Supreme Court has decided not to step in on the National Investigation Agency's (NIA) ongoing probe into the Beldanga violence that broke out in January 2026.
The unrest started after migrant worker Alauddin Sheikh was allegedly murdered, leading to protests, highway and rail blockades, and attacks on shops.
NIA used strict anti-terror law UAPA
This case is drawing attention because the NIA used a strict anti-terror law (UAPA), which the Supreme Court questioned—saying not every protest should be seen as a threat to economic security.
The Court has now asked for a status report to be reviewed by the Calcutta High Court.
With dozens arrested and tensions still high, how authorities handle this could set an important precedent for future protest-related cases.