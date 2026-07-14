'Learning language not...waste': SC refuses to stay CBSE's 3-language policy

They also raised concerns about English being treated as a non-native language and the lack of teachers and textbooks for native languages.

Appearing for one petitioner, senior Advocate Anand Grover contended that the circulars lacked legal backing, as only NCERT had the authority to frame such academic requirements, not CBSE.

"No teachers...books are available if I want to learn Punjabi instead of Sanskrit. As a child, I must have...opportunity to learn a language which will give me employment," Grover argued.