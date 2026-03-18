SC rejects menstrual leave PIL for 3rd time
The Supreme Court just turned down a petition asking for paid menstrual leave for women at work and in schools.
This is the third time such a request has been rejected, with the court saying that making leave mandatory could hurt women's job prospects.
Judges say it should be up to employers
Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi pointed out that if companies are forced to offer menstrual leave, they might hesitate to hire women or see them as less capable.
The judges suggested it's better if employers choose to offer this kind of leave on their own and asked the government to keep talking with everyone involved.
Some states have already approved menstrual leave
Even though the national policy isn't changing right now, some states are moving ahead.
Karnataka introduced a law approving one day off per month for menstruating women; Odisha provides two days of menstrual leave per month to government employees; Kerala relaxes its rules for girls in school during their periods.
The Supreme Court dismissed the PIL but asked authorities to consider the petitioner's representation and consult stakeholders, keeping the issue in public discussion.