SC rejects PIL on caste census procedures, urges Centre review

The Supreme Court has declined to entertain a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) questioning the procedures for recording, classifying, and verifying caste data in the 2027 general census. The court, however, urged the Centre , the Registrar General, and the Census Commissioner of India to consider suggestions from petitioner Aakash Goel. Goel had sought a transparent questionnaire for recording caste details, which he felt should be made public.

Petitioner's plea Petitioner sought transparent questionnaire for recording caste details Goel, an academician, was represented by senior advocate Mukta Gupta in court. Gupta alleged that the Directorate of Census Operations has not revealed the criteria for recording citizens' caste identities. She pointed out that this time, caste enumeration is not limited to the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes alone.

Judicial assurance Caste census governed by laws, no pre-determined data: SC The Supreme Court bench responded to Goel's concerns by stating that there is "no pre-determined data" for identifying caste data. The court noted that the census exercise is governed under the Census Act, 1958, and rules framed in 1990. These laws empower authorities to determine specific procedures for census operations. The Chief Justice of India (CJI) assured that respondent authorities, with help from domain experts, must have developed a robust mechanism to avoid errors as apprehended by Goel and others.

