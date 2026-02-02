SC rejects PIL on caste census procedures, urges Centre review
What's the story
The Supreme Court has declined to entertain a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) questioning the procedures for recording, classifying, and verifying caste data in the 2027 general census. The court, however, urged the Centre, the Registrar General, and the Census Commissioner of India to consider suggestions from petitioner Aakash Goel. Goel had sought a transparent questionnaire for recording caste details, which he felt should be made public.
Petitioner's plea
Goel, an academician, was represented by senior advocate Mukta Gupta in court. Gupta alleged that the Directorate of Census Operations has not revealed the criteria for recording citizens' caste identities. She pointed out that this time, caste enumeration is not limited to the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes alone.
Judicial assurance
The Supreme Court bench responded to Goel's concerns by stating that there is "no pre-determined data" for identifying caste data. The court noted that the census exercise is governed under the Census Act, 1958, and rules framed in 1990. These laws empower authorities to determine specific procedures for census operations. The Chief Justice of India (CJI) assured that respondent authorities, with help from domain experts, must have developed a robust mechanism to avoid errors as apprehended by Goel and others.
Upcoming census
The 2027 census, officially known as the 16th National Census, will be India's first fully digital census. It will also be the first since 1931 to include a comprehensive caste enumeration. The court disposed of the PIL after asking authorities to consider Goel's suggestions regarding transparency and criteria for caste identification in this upcoming exercise.