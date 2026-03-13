'Nobody will hire women': SC rejects PIL on menstrual leaves 

The Supreme Court has rejected a public interest litigation seeking a nationwide menstrual leave policy for women students and workers. The court said such a law could lead to women being seen as inferior and unintentionally reinforce gender stereotypes. "These pleas are made to...call women inferior, that menstruation is something bad happening to them..this is an affirmative right...but think about the employer who needs to give paid leave," a bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi said.

Career concerns 'Nobody will take them in judiciary or government jobs' The court also stressed that making menstrual leave mandatory could have a negative impact on women's career prospects. "Nobody will take them in the judiciary or government jobs; their career will be over. They will say you should sit at home after informing everyone," Chief Justice Kant said. The bench also emphasized that such measures could affect workplace perceptions and professional growth of women.

Policy examples Kerala provides menstrual leave to women students: PIL The PIL was filed by Shailendra Mani Tripathi. Senior Advocate MR Shamshad, appearing for the petitioner, cited Kerala's example, where menstrual leave is given to women students in state-run universities. Senior Advocate Shamshad also mentioned that some private companies have adopted similar measures voluntarily. Responding to this, the CJI said while voluntary policies were welcome, such provisions should not be made mandatory through law.

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