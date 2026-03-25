SC rejects plea for national holiday on Guru Gobind Singh's birthday
India
The Supreme Court has turned down a request to make Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti a national holiday.
The judges explained that decisions about public holidays are up to the government, not the courts, and warned that adding too many holidays could hurt productivity.
They also highlighted the importance of valuing work and keeping things running smoothly.
Court's clarification on cultural norms
The petitioners wanted a national holiday to honor Guru Gobind Singh Ji's legacy, but the Court clarified its job is to protect fundamental rights, not set cultural norms.
They pointed out that India's states can decide their own holidays based on local needs, and not every religious event has to be recognized with a day off.