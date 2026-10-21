We can intervene if free, fair elections are polluted: SC

A bench of Justice Joymalya Bagchi and Justice V Mohana observed that the party had made out a prima facie case warranting directions to protect the integrity of the nomination process.

It directed the Andhra Pradesh State Election Commission (SEC) to consider the YSRCP's request for an extension of the nomination deadline.

The court also asked the SEC to postpone publishing the final list of candidates from October 21 to October 23.