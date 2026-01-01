SC says "financial control" in marriage isn't cruelty
India's Supreme Court has thrown out a dowry and cruelty case against a Michigan-based software engineer, filed by his estranged wife.
The judges said her complaints—like being asked to quit her job, having expenses tracked in Excel, and facing taunts about her weight—were more about the everyday ups and downs of marriage, not legal cruelty.
Why does this matter?
The court made it clear: just claiming your partner managed money tightly or asked for family support isn't enough for a criminal case.
They told courts to check Section 498A (the law on cruelty) cases more carefully from now on.
This sets a new bar for what counts as "cruelty" in Indian marriages—and aims to stop misuse of the law in messy breakups.
What's next?
This decision overturns an earlier Telangana High Court order and could change how future disputes are handled.
For anyone following how Indian laws treat relationships (or thinking about marriage themselves), it's worth knowing where the courts draw the line between tough love and actual harm.