SC seeks Assam reply on Mahanta bail in Garg death
India
The Supreme Court has asked the Assam government to reply to Shyamkanu Mahanta's bail request.
Mahanta is accused in the death of beloved Assamese singer Zubeen Garg, who died in Singapore under unclear circumstances, reportedly after drinking alcohol against medical advice.
Mahanta says he tried to prevent this by emailing the hotel not to serve Garg any alcohol.
Lawyer says no proof links Mahanta
Mahanta's lawyer, Senior advocate Siddharth Dave, argued that Mahanta was not at the scene.
He insists there is no proof linking Mahanta directly to Garg's death and wants bail granted.
The court has given Assam until July 27 to respond.