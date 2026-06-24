SC seeks Assam reply on Mahanta bail in Garg death India Jun 24, 2026

The Supreme Court has asked the Assam government to reply to Shyamkanu Mahanta's bail request.

Mahanta is accused in the death of beloved Assamese singer Zubeen Garg, who died in Singapore under unclear circumstances, reportedly after drinking alcohol against medical advice.

Mahanta says he tried to prevent this by emailing the hotel not to serve Garg any alcohol.