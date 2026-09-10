SC seeks 'immediate action' after minor protester intimidated, house stone-pelted
What's the story
The Supreme Court on Thursday took strong exception to vigilantes intimating and harassing a 14-year-old girl associated with Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) protests, whose residence was also attacked with stones. A bench headed by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant stressed that no one should intimidate a victim or their family for pursuing legal action. The bench, which included Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana, sought status reports from Uttar Pradesh and Delhi on the FIR filed in this case.
Legal proceedings
Status reports sought from Uttar Pradesh, Delhi
Solicitor General Tushar Mehta was asked to ensure appropriate action on the girl's FIR and adequate protection.
The issue came up during student protest proceedings when a counsel submitted that recently, a person bragged on video that he attacked the girl's father during the protest, referring to influencer Swatantra Bharadwaj, who had bragged about "cracking" the father's skull.
The counsel told the bench that a counter FIR had been registered against the child even as the accused persons roam free.
Case details
Allegations of inaction against attackers
Bharadwaj was later arrested and remanded to custody.
The counsel submitted, "A person has admitted on video...that he has committed that act. Instead of prosecuting people who accompanied him, FIR has been filed against the child. This is against this court's order. We request that the State of UP and NCT of Delhi file response. Her FIR has been taken by Parliament Street Police Station. We can provide video evidence that her residence was subjected to pelting."
Child safety
Need for protective measures emphasized
Taking serious note, CJI Kant stressed that if anti-social elements are threatening a child, it is a serious matter.
"If there are anti-social elements who indulged in violence against child, and they are roaming free, and are trying to browbeat the child, that may be a serious thing. Cause is justified. There can't be a second opinion."
SG Mehta confirmed he was aware of the issue through social media posts by the girl.
SG
'We would like immediate action'
"Child is a child. Some measures to protect the child can be taken. This incident can be taken as a standalone [case] by local police," the SG said.
The counsel further stated that there are videos of four police officers accompanying the miscreants who attacked the demonstrators, but no action has been taken against them.
Justice Joymalya Bagchi then told the SG, "We would like immediate action on that FIR and police protection to victim and family by UP police."