SC seeks 'immediate action' after minor protester intimidated, house stone-pelted 

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta was asked to ensure appropriate action on the girl's FIR and adequate protection.

The issue came up during student protest proceedings when a counsel submitted that recently, a person bragged on video that he attacked the girl's father during the protest, referring to influencer Swatantra Bharadwaj, who had bragged about "cracking" the father's skull.

The counsel told the bench that a counter FIR had been registered against the child even as the accused persons roam free.