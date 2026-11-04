SC issues Centre, ECI notice over blanket immunity for CEC 

The petition argues that similar protections for other constitutional functionaries are usually limited to acts done or intended to be done in good faith.

It points out that such a balanced approach was previously adopted for ECs before the introduction of Section 16 through the 2023 Act.

"Despite the absence of such blanket immunity, the Election Commission....successfully conducted elections over several decades," it states, adding that effective functioning can be achieved without granting members blanket immunity from legal proceedings.