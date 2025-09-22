SC seeks response on probe into Air India crash
India's Supreme Court has asked the government and aviation regulator (DGCA) to explain how they're handling the investigation into the tragic Air India crash on June 12, 2025.
The call came after NGO Safety Matters Foundation raised concerns that officials tied to the aviation regulator were involved in the probe, possibly affecting its fairness.
A preliminary report pointed to pilot error, but not everyone is convinced.
Court agrees with need for independent investigation
The Safety Matters Foundation, led by Captain Amit Singh, criticized investigators for leaving out crucial info like Digital Flight Data Recorder outputs—basically, key evidence about what really happened on board.
The Court agreed that a quick and independent investigation matters, especially since 265 people lost their lives in this crash and only one person survived.
The push now is for a thorough and unbiased look at what went wrong.