SC stays eviction from Assam forest areas
India
The Supreme Court has paused evictions from six reserved forests in Assam, saying no one should be forced out until a special committee checks if their claims to the land are legit.
The process will use old land records and the Forest Rights Act to make sure people aren't wrongfully removed.
Court's reminder on rights
This move is significant for families who've lived in these forests for decades—some even say their families have lived there for over 70 years and hold identity documents such as Aadhaar and ration cards.
The court wants fair treatment, not rushed evictions, and reminded officials that protecting both people's rights and the environment matters.
It's a reminder that following due process is just as important as protecting forests.